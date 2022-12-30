Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 17,256 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $67.33. 9,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

