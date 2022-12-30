Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,960 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.83. 5,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average is $282.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $416.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

