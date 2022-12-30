Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 6,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,683. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.