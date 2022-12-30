Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $165.06. 3,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,122. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

