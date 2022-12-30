Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.53. 11,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $675.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.08 and its 200 day moving average is $505.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

