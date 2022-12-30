Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,513,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,707,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IEFA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,186,063 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

