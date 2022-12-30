Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 638.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783,490. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

