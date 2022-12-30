Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

