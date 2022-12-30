Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

UNP stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.69. 9,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

