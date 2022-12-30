Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,568. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

