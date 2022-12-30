Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 383,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,307,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

