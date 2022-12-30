Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 36,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Camber Energy stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Camber Energy by 122.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

