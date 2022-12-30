Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 822,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.