Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700,000 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 32,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 92,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

