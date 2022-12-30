Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 215 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.