Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

