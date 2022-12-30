Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

