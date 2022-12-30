Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.75 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

