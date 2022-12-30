Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $340,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.