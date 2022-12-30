Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.25 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,346.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 660,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

