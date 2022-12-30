Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 625.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.13 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.