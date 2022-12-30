Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $212,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $175.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

