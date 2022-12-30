Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

