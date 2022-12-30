Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 777 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWB opened at $211.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

