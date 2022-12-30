Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.22. 13,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

