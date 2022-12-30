Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

