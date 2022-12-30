Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 177,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,467,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Specifically, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

