Cardinal Capital Management Buys 768 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

