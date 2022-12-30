Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

