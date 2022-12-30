Cardinal Capital Management Has $5.14 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $721.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $739.85 and its 200 day moving average is $672.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,714 shares of company stock worth $17,396,412. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.