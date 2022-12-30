Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

