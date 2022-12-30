Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $410.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

