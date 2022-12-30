Cardinal Capital Management Sells 73 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 183,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.