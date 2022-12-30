Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 417,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

