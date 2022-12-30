Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.50 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

