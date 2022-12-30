Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 39,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Target by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. 1,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.