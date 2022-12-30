Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 188.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

