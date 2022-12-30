Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.73. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,353. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.