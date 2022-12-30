Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. 23,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.