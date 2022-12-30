Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 45.4% in December

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 392,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $734.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $830,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

