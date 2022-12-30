Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAI remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

