Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in December

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

