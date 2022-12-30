Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in December

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
