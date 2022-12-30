Casper Reaches Market Cap of $294.69 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $294.69 million and $4.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,392,198,204 coins and its circulating supply is 10,632,457,622 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,390,287,558 with 10,615,846,156 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02724316 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,426,594.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.