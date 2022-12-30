Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.02

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 46807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

CASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $625.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

