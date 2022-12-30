Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CETEF opened at 0.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.84. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of 0.32 and a twelve month high of 1.05.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.