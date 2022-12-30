CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Shares Down 1.7%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.77). 29,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 176,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.80).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £203.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,975.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.44.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

