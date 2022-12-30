Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Reaches $66.81 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $66.81 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

