Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 196.0% in December

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 17,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.