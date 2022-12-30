Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 196.0% in December

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 17,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

