Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 3.2%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.48). Approximately 40,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 58,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($14.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.90) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Cerillion Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £351.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.85.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

About Cerillion

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

