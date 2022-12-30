Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 3.2%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($14.48). Approximately 40,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 58,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($14.97).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.90) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £351.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.85.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
