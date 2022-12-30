Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $634.32 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007612 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $634.32 million and $633.84 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00461045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.92 or 0.02974460 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.96 or 0.29502142 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.